January 2025 has proven to be an interesting month, offering us many celestial events back-to-back. One rare event, the alignment of six planets, began in January and will continue until February. These six planets form a stunning arc and are visible in the night sky. The planets became visible from January 18 onwards, with peak viewing dates including January 21 and January 25. While four of the planets are visible to the naked eye, two require the assistance of binoculars or a telescope. While a planet parade is not rare, it does not occur every year, making this a must-watch event. So, which planets are aligning in January and February, and how to watch the planet line-up from India? Without further ado, let’s dive right into the details. January 25 Planet Parade Live Streaming: How To Watch 'Six Planets Aligned' Online? Check Out the Rare Celestial Event Dates and Other Details To Witness the Astronomical Conjunction.

What Is a Planet Parade?

A planet parade, also called planetary alignment or planet line-up, happens when several planets in our solar system appear to line up in the sky from Earth’s point of view. This occurs because the planets orbit the sun on roughly the same plane. The alignment is not perfect, but they seem to form a straight line. In reality, the planets are millions of kilometres away from each other.

Which Planets Are Aligning in January and February?

Six planets will be aligning during the planet parade in 2025. The six planets are Saturn, Jupiter, Venus, and Mars, which are visible to the naked eye, and Uranus and Neptune, which do not shine as brightly but can be visible with a telescope or binoculars. The six planets will be visible until February, and Mercury will join the planetary alignment at the end of February. Mercury will reach its peak visibility from February 28 until March 12, making this a planet parade of seven planets.

How To Watch the Planet Line-Up From India?

The best time to view the planet parade in India is about 45–90 minutes after sunset. If possible, head to a dark area or a place without much city lights or light pollution for a clear view of the sky. You should be able to see the brighter planets like Jupiter, Saturn, Venus, and Mars easily. But for the fainter planets like Uranus and Neptune, carry a binocular or telescope. Planet Parade 2025: Skywatchers Thrilled As 6 Planets Line Up in Night Sky in Rare Planetary Alignment (See Pics and Video).

This rare but spectacular cosmic display makes for a memorable event. It gives us the unique opportunity to marvel at the wonders of our cosmos. So, what are you waiting for? Go grab that binocular or telescope and ensure you do not miss out on this planet parade.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2025 04:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).