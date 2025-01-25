Skywatchers were thrilled by a rare celestial event as six planets—Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus—aligned in a spectacular “planet parade.” This extraordinary planetary alignment lit up the night sky, captivating stargazers in India and worldwide. While planetary alignments occur periodically, this event stood out due to the sheer number of planets forming the lineup. Such phenomena provide a unique opportunity for astronomy enthusiasts to witness the grandeur of the solar system’s orchestration. The rare sight was visible to the naked eye for some planets, while telescopes were needed to spot the distant Neptune and Uranus. January 25 Planet Parade Live Streaming: How To Watch 'Six Planets Aligned' Online? Check Out the Rare Celestial Event Dates and Other Details To Witness the Astronomical Conjunction.

Planet Parade 2025

Look west about 30 minutes after sunset and you'll immediately see Venus. Below and slightly to the left is much dimmer Saturn. Jupiter is almost directly overhead in the Hyades cluster and Mars is high in the east, in Gemini. All pics mine. pic.twitter.com/UZsTV8GRqq — Pooetryman (@POOetryman) January 25, 2025

Mobile capture of the Celestial Planet Parade tonight. pic.twitter.com/XEGj6tAGgM — Shweta_ಶ್ವೇತಾ (@iShweta__) January 25, 2025

People Share Pics and Video of Planetary Alignment

January 25 - a rare planet parade featuring six planets: Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune. Pic 1 - Venus, Saturn Pic 2 - Jupiter and Mars Pic 3 - Jupiter https://t.co/wNeRtbvGtQ pic.twitter.com/ChNSm9dE9p — Manda Bendre 🇮🇳 (@mabend2) January 25, 2025

I witnessed two planets-Mars and Jupiter outside my home in the sky at 9 pm. I identified through an app called Star Walk. Also a video of both from my camera. Article on this: https://t.co/IlZq92WTtB#mars #jupiter #planets #discovery #interplanetary #space pic.twitter.com/X0mGWGqt6C — PRIYAM KUMAR (@PRIYAMWRITER) January 25, 2025

