Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    160384

  • Total Deaths

    12237

  • Total Recovered

    194325

  • Total Confirmed

    366946
#StayHomeStaySafe

Giant Meat-Eating Dinosaur's Footprints Reveal The Reptiles Once Lived in Oakley, Australia

Science Team Latestly| Jun 18, 2020 10:43 AM IST
A+
A-
Giant Meat-Eating Dinosaur's Footprints Reveal The Reptiles Once Lived in Oakley, Australia
Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Australia just found its gigantic predatory dinosaurs, which lived during the Jurassic era. Palaeontologists got the evidence which shows the creature was a Queenslander, and according to the researchers, it was a “badass” dinosaur. The discovery was made with the help of footprints in stone, and the fossils are not a recent discovery. The fossils were left for decades in museum drawers, probably waiting to be re-discovered and track down the creatures from Australia’s Jurassic period. The dinosaur footprints are reportedly measured as 80 centimetres, and the latest discovery puts Australia in the ‘big league.’ The research has identified them as belonging to the largest meat-eating theropod dinosaur. Giant 120-Million-Year Old Crocodile That Walked on Two Feet Like a Dinosaur Found by Scientists in South Korea. 

The discovery came in by the University of Queensland research, led by palaeontologist Dr Anthony Romilio. The researcher co-published a paper in the peer-reviewed journal Historical Biology, finding Australia’s largest carnivorous dinosaur lived during the Jurassic era. “We have seen the Tyrannosaurus Rex in North America, and large predatory dinosaurs in Africa and South America,” he said in the study. “Turns out ours was in Oakey, and it was a badass dinosaur!” Dr Romilio noted. Explaining the study, he added, “These guys we've got are close to 3 metres tall, something we have not seen in the skeletal fossil remains in this country.” Elaphrosaur, Rare Toothless Dinosaur Discovered by Australian Palaeontologists in Victoria. 

Instead of bones, the researchers studied the footprints; the tracks were made by the dinosaurs walking through the swamp-forests that once occupied much of the landscape of what today we call Southern Queensland. The fossils were not a recent discovery. “The tracks have been known for more than half a century,” explained Dr Romilio. “They were discovered in the ceilings of underground coal mines from Rosewood near Ipswich, and Oakey just north of Toowoomba, back in the 1950s and 1960s. Most hadn’t been scientifically described, and were left for decades in museum drawers waiting to be re-discovered,” he adds.

Most of the tracks belong to the theropods, the same group of dinosaurs that include Australovenator, Velociraptor, and their modern-day descendants, birds. They believed to have lived between 165 and 151 million years ago in the Jurassic era.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 10:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Australia Australia Giant Dinosaur Australia Giant Dinosaur Footprint Australia Giant Dinosaur Footprint Fossil Dinosaur Footprints dinosaur fossil dinosaur fossils Giant Dinosaur in Queensland Jurassic Era Dinosaur Oakey Queensland Queensland Dinosaur
You might also like
Cricket Australia Retracts Copyright Claims Against Megafan Rob Moody, Operator of Robelinda2 on Twitter and YouTube
Cricket

Cricket Australia Retracts Copyright Claims Against Megafan Rob Moody, Operator of Robelinda2 on Twitter and YouTube
Cricket Australia Chairman Carl Eddings Says Hosting ICC T20 World Cup 2020 ‘Unrealistic’, Possibility of IPL Happening This Year Increases
Cricket

Cricket Australia Chairman Carl Eddings Says Hosting ICC T20 World Cup 2020 ‘Unrealistic’, Possibility of IPL Happening This Year Increases
Steve Smith Calls Virat Kohli ‘Freak’ As Fan Asks Him to Describe Indian Captain in One Word
Cricket

Steve Smith Calls Virat Kohli ‘Freak’ As Fan Asks Him to Describe Indian Captain in One Word
Little White Kids Doing Black Lives Matter Protest by Carrying Their Black Friends in a Toy Cart is The Cutest BLM Demonstration (Watch Viral Video)
Viral

Little White Kids Doing Black Lives Matter Protest by Carrying Their Black Friends in a Toy Cart is The Cutest BLM Demonstration (Watch Viral Video)
'Virat Kohli Crescent', 'Sachin Tendulkar Drive', 'Kapil Dev Terrace': Township in Melbourne, Australia Names Streets After Cricketers
Cricket

'Virat Kohli Crescent', 'Sachin Tendulkar Drive', 'Kapil Dev Terrace': Township in Melbourne, Australia Names Streets After Cricketers
‘He Sort of Lives for It’: Rahul Dravid Sheds Light on Matthew Wade’s Remarks About Not Sledging Virat Kohli During India Tour of Australia 2020–21
Cricket

‘He Sort of Lives for It’: Rahul Dravid Sheds Light on Matthew Wade’s Remarks About Not Sledging Virat Kohli During India Tour of Australia 2020–21
Australian Distillery Accidentally Sells Hand Sanitizers in Gin Bottles, Woman Falls Sick After Consumption
Viral

Australian Distillery Accidentally Sells Hand Sanitizers in Gin Bottles, Woman Falls Sick After Consumption
Black Lives Matter protester Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Participating With 10,000 People in a Rally Raising Concerns Over a Probable Second Wave of COVID-19
Viral

Black Lives Matter protester Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Participating With 10,000 People in a Rally Raising Concerns Over a Probable Second Wave of COVID-19
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.81 76.43
Kolkata 79.59 71.96
Mumbai 84.66 74.93
Chennai 81.32 74.23
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
GBP 95.8100 -0.47
JPY 70.9775 -0.01
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement