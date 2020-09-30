It's time for the full moon again. If you are a Selenophile, lover of the moon then your favourite muse shines bright in the night sky tomorrow night. The month of October will see not one but two full moons, so the month start and ends with a Full Moon occurrence. The first full moon of October called the Harvest Moon will arise on the night intercepting October 1 and 2. In this article, we tell you all the details about the exact timings, how to see and why is it called the Harvest Moon. Harvest Moon 2020 Date and Time: Know Everything About The Full Moon of October and Why It is a Rare One?

Harvest Moon Date and Timings

As per NASA, the next full moon ie the Harvest Moon rises at 5:05 EDT, October 1, Thursday. As per IST, it will be 2:34 AM on October 2, Friday when the moon will be at its peak. But you can see it from tomorrow night around midnight to see the fuller and brighter satellite. The full moon rises an average of 50 minutes later each night. But for the few nights around Harvest Moon, the moon seems to rise at nearly the same time: just 25 to 30 minutes later across the northern USA, and only 10 to 20 minutes later farther north in Canada and Europe.

Where and How to See

If there are clear skies that spotting the shining moon is not a problem. Although if there are cloudy skies then you may have to head to a place where you will get a better view. A full moon can be easily observed with a naked eye. If you want to observe it closely, you can use a telephoto lens or a telescope if you have an access to one.

Why Harvest Moon?

In most years, Harvest Moon occurs in the month of September, but this time it will be in early start of October. This moon gets its name from the ancient European colonies. During the harvest season farmers sometimes need to work late into the night. Back in the days, the moonlight helped them work little longer into the fields. So the moon near the Autumnal Equinox is called the Harvest Moon.

Other names for this moon in USA are Travel Moon, Dying Grass Moon or the Blood Moon. These names are related to the dying and falling leaves on trees. It is an indicator of the fall season. So be ready to watch out to the skies tomorrow night to watch the first full moon of October.

