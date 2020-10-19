Archaeologists in Peru uncovered an ancient motif of a cat etched onto the hillside of Nazca Desert. The geoglyph of a huge feline is said to be dated between 200 BC to 100 BC. It was uncovered during a recent work on one of the hills to improve access to it. The Nazca Lines has been a UNESCO World Heritage site since 1994. These lines have depictions of several animals, plants and other shapes that stretch on the Peruvian plain. This latest finding of the feline creature measures about 37 metres long. The culture ministry said the image was very faint. Video of the recent finding has been shared online and for those with a keen interest in archaeological findings, this looks amazing. Archaeologists Find 59 Ancient Mummy Coffins at Burial Wells in Egypt’s Saqqara, First Opened on Camera (Watch Viral Video).

As per Peru's culture ministry, "The figure was scarcely visible and was about to disappear because it’s situated on quite a steep slope that’s prone to the effects of natural erosion." They added that the geoglyph was cleaned and conserved and the width is about 30 to 40 cm. Several such figures have been spotted in recent years in these valleys. They all predate the Nazca culture. About 300 figures have been found etched into the desert sands in the past. NASA Finds Perfectly Cut Rectangular and Pizza-Shaped Icebergs in Antarctica, View Pics.

Watch The Video Here:

The Mysterious Nazca Lines

The Nazca Lines refer to a group of several geoglyphs made in the Nazca desert soil. Some of them have been created back to 500 BC with people making incisions on the desert floor. They removed the soils and pebbles and left an artistic picture. They have been figurative designs of animals and plants which have been found in here. Because of the dry and windless climate, these lines have been saved naturally. Some of the shapes previously found here include spider, monkey, lizard, dog, human, trees and flowers. A depiction of human dubbed as "astronaut" has also been found here.

Here's a Video of Other Geoglyphs at Nazca Lines:

Scholars have been studying these patterns for a while and have attached a religious significance to them. Researchers term it "one of the most attractive ancient mysteries of the world." Some researchers suggest that these lines were created in finding of water in these arid lands. The geoglyphs were made to please the Lord to bring some rain to the region.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2020 10:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).