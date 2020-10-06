Archaeologists in Egypt opened an ancient mummy coffin in front of a live audience. The event took place on Saturday where the first of the 59 mummies found inside the burial wells were opened. Greg Lewis, New Zealand Ambassador to Egypt, who was also present there, shared a video of the event. They are well-preserved and sealed inside wooden coffins and buried for more than 2,500 years ago. They were found at a burial place of mummies in Egypt's Saqqara's archaeology area. Ancient Egyptian Mummy ‘Tutu’, Facing Threat of Damage, Shifted to Safer Place in Albert Hall Museum.

Greg Lewis, New Zealand Ambassador to Egypt, who was at the event shared a video of the opening. He tweeted the clip with the caption, "Honoured to be invited by the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities HE Khaled El Anany to Saqqara for the announcement that a new tomb of mummies has been discovered. I saw one being opened for the first time in 2600 years! Truly amazing! @TourismandAntiq @MFATNZ (sic)." Mummies Discovered in Burial Shaft in Egypt! Five Limestone Sarcophagi and Four Coffins Found in Saqqara (See Pictures)

Archaeologists Open Ancient Mummy Coffins at Burial Wells in Egypt:

Honoured to be invited by the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities HE Khaled El Anany to Saqqara for the announcement that a new tomb of mummies has been discovered. I saw one being opened for the first time in 2600 years! Truly amazing! @TourismandAntiq @MFATNZ 🇪🇬🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/5oLfAM7zAV — Greg Lewis 🇳🇿🇪🇬 (@NZinEgypt) October 3, 2020

Coffin Sealed For 2500 Years Opening:

The mummy tomb, which has been sealed for 2500 years, has been opened for the first time. pic.twitter.com/KWGT95girv — Psychedelic Art (@VisuallySt) October 5, 2020

Mummy Coffins on Display:

Extraordinaire découverte d’une cinquantaine de sarcophages en parfait état de conservation datant de la 26ème dynastie (7ème siècle BC) sur le site de Saqqara. Vive l’égyptologie ! @TourismandAntiq @ifaocaire pic.twitter.com/Cbl5BSTYja — Stéphane Romatet (@SRomatet) October 3, 2020

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities also shared a press release with details of the event. An excerpt from it reads, "On the details of today's archaeological reveal, the minister (of tourism) explained that initially 3 wells with 13 coffins were discovered, then another 14 coffins were revealed, bringing the total number of coffins discovered to date to 59 coffins. The reveal is not finished yet; we have found layers of coffins which will be announced later."

The coffins date back to the Late Period of ancient Egypt, from about the sixth or seventh century BC, the minister added. In recent times, excavations in Saqqara have unearthed artefacts as well as mummified snakes, birds, scarab beetles and other animals. Saqqara, a burial ground in Egypt which served as the necropolis of the ancient city of Memphis. The coffins will be transferred to the new Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza for display.

