Mumbai, April 3: The Iseult MRI scanner, the world's most powerful MRI machine, recently delivered its first images of human brains. The French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) recently unveiled a series of images of human brains captured by the scanner. Notably, the images of the human brain were captured at a level of resolution never achieved before.

While pictures of the human brain have gone viral on social media, it is important to know what the Iseult MRI scanner is. The Iseult Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine, said to be the most powerful MRI scanner in the world, is equipped with an unparalleled magnetic field of 11.7 Tesla. It has been built to help scientists discover new details about the brain's connections and activity. IIT Guwahati’s Algorithm to Encode Brain Networks of Healthy Humans, Patients with Parkinson’s.

Most Precise Image of the Brain Ever Obtained

This is the most precise image of the brain ever obtained, thanks to the CEA's MRI scanner, the most powerful in the world. It's a major breakthrough and a huge hope for the study of our health. Congratulations to the Iseult project team. Iconic! pic.twitter.com/KLPcloAORD — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 2, 2024

In 2021, researchers at France's Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) used the Iseult MRI machine to scan a pumpkin. However, health authorities recently gave the researchers a green light to use the Iseult MRI scanner to scan humans. The Iseult MRI machine is located in the Plateau de Saclay area south of Paris. Over the last few months, around 20 healthy volunteers became the first people to enter the maw of the Iseult MRI machine.

Iseult MRI Scanner Is Equipped With Magnetic Field of 11.7 Teslas

#Brain🧠| A world premiere: the living brain imaged with unrivaled clarity thanks to the world's most powerful MRI machine developed at CEA! Discover the 1st brain images obtained with the Iseult MRI scanner, equipped with a magnetic field of 11.7 Teslas👉https://t.co/utSgf9r5wr pic.twitter.com/ESWX3YFTR3 — CEA (@CEA_Officiel) April 2, 2024

Alexandre Vignaud, a physicist working on the project, said they have seen a level of precision never reached before at CEA. The Iseult MRI scanner allowed scientists to scan images of humans with 10 times more precision than the MRIs commonly used in hospitals. The CEA and its partners took 25 years to develop the world's most powerful MRI scanner.

The features of the Iseult MRI scanner helped scientists obtain anatomical and unseen images of the human brains of 20 volunteers in just four minutes. The images offered scientists a glimpse into the intricate workings of the brain's anatomy, connections, and activity. Alexandre Vignaud also said they compared the images taken by the Iseult MRI scanner with those from a normal MRI. Neuralink Human Trials: First Human Implanted With Neuralink Brain Chip Fully Recovered and Able To Control Computer Mouse Via Thoughts, Says Elon Musk.

The results turned out to be breathtaking. He said that the machine helped them see the tiny vessels that feed the cerebral cortex and details of the cerebellum that were almost invisible until now. Sylvie Retailleau, France's research minister said that the powerful MRI scanner will allow "better detection and treatment for pathologies of the brain".

