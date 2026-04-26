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US SOCIAL & VIRAL Henry Martinez and Cole Allen: Viral Tweet Mystery Sparks Conspiracy Buzz After White House Dinner Shooting A 2023 tweet by Henry Martinez mentioning 'Cole Allen' resurfaced after the arrest of Cole Tomas Allen in the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting case. The post has gone viral, fueling speculation, though no verified link has been confirmed by authorities.

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The name Cole Tomas Allen made headlines after he was arrested as a suspect in the shocking shooting incident at the White House Correspondents Dinner. As details of the case unfolded, an unexpected twist involving a years-old social media post added to the intrigue.

A user on X named Henry Martinez had posted a single tweet back in 2023 mentioning the name “Cole Allen.” The account, which features a Pepe image and no other posts, resurfaced after Allen’s arrest, quickly going viral and fueling widespread speculation online.

Old Tweet Resurfaces, Fuels Online Theories

The resurfaced tweet left many social media users baffled, as it appeared to reference the suspect’s name years before the incident. With no additional context or activity on the account, the post has triggered a wave of conspiracy theories, despite no verified link between the tweet and the real-world event.

Old Tweet Goes Viral After White House Dinner Shooting

Cole Allen — Henry Martinez (@HenryMa79561893) December 22, 2023

Adding to the mystery, a 2014 NASA-related publication authored by someone named Henry Martinez also came into focus. However, it remains unclear whether the author of the technical document and the X user are the same individual. Cole Tomas Allen: ‘Teacher of the Month’ Photo and NASA Link of the Suspect Surface After White House Dinner Shooting.

NASA Link Adds Another Layer to Speculation

Interestingly, Allen reportedly participated in a Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowship at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory around 2014. The overlap in timelines between Allen’s internship and the Martinez publication has led to further online speculation, though no concrete evidence connects the two.

Experts caution against drawing conclusions from coincidental timelines, noting that viral narratives often amplify unverified claims. Cole Tomas Allen, California Tutor and Computer Programmer, Named As Accused in White House Correspondents’ Dinner Attack.

What Authorities Say About Cole Tomas Allen

According to officials, Allen, a 31-year-old from Torrance, California, was arrested after attempting to enter the event armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives. Law enforcement confirmed that despite shots being fired, no high-profile attendees were harmed.

Donald Trump, JD Vance, and Melania Trump were present at the event and remained safe.

Allen was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for evaluation. Interim Metropolitan Police Chief Jeffery W Carroll confirmed that the suspect was not struck by gunfire.

Background Details of the Suspect

Publicly available profiles suggest Allen graduated from the California Institute of Technology with a degree in mechanical engineering in 2017. He later earned a master’s degree in computer science from California State University Dominguez Hills in 2025.

While the viral tweet and NASA connection continue to circulate online, authorities have not confirmed any link between Henry Martinez and the suspect.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 03:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).