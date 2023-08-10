The Perseid Meteor Shower is one of the most anticipated celestial events. Watching meteors flying through the dark sky if you live in the Northern Hemisphere. But for those who don’t or cannot sneak into a place ideal to watch meteors, you can enjoy the clear spectacle on a live-streaming channel. Stargazing media, observatories and enthusiasts worldwide cover most of the significant astronomical events. In this article, we give you all the details about the Perseid meteor shower 2023. Celestial Events in August 2023: Two Supermoon, Perseid Meteor Showers and More - Check List of Major Astronomical Events This Month.

When is Perseid Meteor Shower Peak?

Perseid meteor showers begin in late July and peak in mid-August. This year the Perseid meteor shower will peak on the night of August 12 and early dawn of August 13. The Perseids are one of the most vivid annual meteor showers visible in Earth’s night sky. During the peak, one can experience almost 50-100 shooting stars per hour. Photos of Moon, Mars and Venus Conjunction Go Viral on Twitter, See the Stunning Celestial Event.

Perseid Meteor Shower Live Streaming

The Virtual Telescope project usually does live streaming of celestial events. Check out their YouTube channel for the Perseid meteor shower live streaming details.

If you can escape a little away from the city, you should try to watch these meteors live with your eyes. The teak is usually around 2 am; you can stare into the dark sky. You can watch the meteors blaze past the sky, leaving a bright trail.

