If you are a fan of all things celestial, love observing stars, planets, and meteoroids, or simply glaring at the moon, then this month will be your favourite. The month of August started with a supermoon called the Sturgeon Moon, and we have a few more interesting celestial events happening this month. Let us look at all astronomical events for August 2023. Astronomical Events 2023 Dates: Quadrantids Meteor Shower, Wolf Moon, Hybrid Solar Eclipse – Get Full Calendar of Major Celestial Events for Free Download Online.

Sturgeon Moon August 1

This month began with a supermoon appearance. The Sturgeon moon rose in the sky, more extensive and brighter as it was a supermoon. The moon is named so by the Native American tribes after the Sturgeon fish, which were found in the lakes.

Moon and Jupiter Close Approach August 8

If you love observing different planetary alignments, then in the early morning hours of August 8, the Moon and Jupiter will appear just 2°39′ apart. You can easily watch them with your eyes or if you have a piece of stargazing equipment like a telescope or long-range binoculars. Supermoon 2023 in August Dates and Time: Full Sturgeon Moon and Blue Supermoon, Everything To Know About Rare Celestial Events This Month.

Perseid Meteor Showers August 13-14

Don't miss out on the beautiful spectacle of meteors passing through the night sky during the Perseid meteor showers. The Perseid meteor shower (also known as the Perseids) is active from mid-July to late August every year. The Perseids peak when Earth passes through the densest and most dustiest area from August 12.

This year Perseid meteor shower peaks on the night of August 12, extending into the early hours of August 13. According to NASA, on average, you can expect to see up to 100 meteors per hour during peak days. A typical Perseid meteoroid moves at 133,200 mph when it hits the Earth's atmosphere. You can watch the meteors after 10:00 pm and post-midnight if you are away from the light pollution in the city.

The Blue Moon on August 30

The month also concludes with a full moon appearance. Interestingly, this will also be a supermoon. It is named the Blue Moon and will rise on August 30. The super blue moon will reach its peak at 7:06 am on Friday. A blue moon does not mean the moon will appear blue in colour, but it is a common name for a second full moon if it occurs within the same month.

These are some of the interesting astronomical events that will occur this month. If you love celestial occurrences, then you should be alert this month.

