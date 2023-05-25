In a rare celestial event, the Moon, Mars and Venus came together in the skies above Earth. The Moon, Mars and Venus formed a rare alignment in the skies. However, the three celestial bodies were not in straight line. Netizens not only witnessed the rare conjunction of the Moon, Mars and Venus, but also shared stunning photos of the celestial event. Scroll down and see mesmerising pictures of the Moon, Mars and Venus lining up in unique conjunction. Moon-Venus Occultation Blows Netizens Mind As Brightest Planet Hides Behind Crescent in Rare Celestial Event (See Pics And Videos).

Photos of Moon, Mars and Venus Conjunction:

The Moon, Venus and Mars from evening today pic.twitter.com/5PJF2677rI — Anas 🌙 (@_anassaeed) May 24, 2023

Nightfall with the Moon and Venus (Mars quickly becoming more visible just below the Moon, and Gemini ♊️ (the Twins) also starting to appear above Venus) 🌙 🙏🏼 ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/BMDoIyTnbC — Thomas (@Collabor8tor) May 25, 2023

