It's an important day today, for the lovers of sky and enthusiasts of astronomy. It marks the celestial occurrence of Annular solar eclipse of 2020. It is also the day of Summer solstice in the Northern Hemisphere. Today afternoon, the earth's source of light will be covered by the shadow of the moon leaving out an illuminated ring of fire on display in the sky. This stunning sight is the only such solar eclipse of this year, so you wouldn't want to miss it. Due to the cloudy cover, some people may not get to see a clear view of the sun, so it is best to catch a live streaming event of the same. In this article, we give you all details of when, how and where to watch today's annular solar eclipse. Solar Eclipse 2020: List of Places in India Where 'Ring of Fire' Eclipse Will be Visible on June 21.

It is important to note the timings of the solar eclipse of June 21. The entire spectacle lasts for around six hours. It will begin at 9.15 AM IST and go on till 15.04 PM. The peak point of the eclipse will be at 12.10 PM. Several parts of the country will be able to view the maximum point of eclipse. But the clouds should be clear. Since it is the onset of the rainy season in India, it is possible that the skies would be cloudy. In that case, check out the live streaming details below. How to Watch Annular Solar Eclipse of 2020? Tips to Safely View the Celestial Event of Surya Grahan on June 21.

Live Streaming of Annular Solar Eclipse in India

Several channels always hold the live streaming of such important events. You can tune into YouTube channel of timeanddate.com at 10.30 AM IST today to catch the maximum point of the eclipse. Several observatories also hold events so that people can watch it comfortably. The Kodaikanal Solar Observatory will also have a live streaming of today's eclipse. Click here.

Watch the Video Here:

The ring of fire is said to last about just for a minute and a few seconds, so you would not want to miss it. In case you plan to check it from your rooftops, make sure you have the necessary equipment like the eclipse glasses. Watching through your UV protecting sunglasses or X-ray sheets is not as safe.

