New Delhi, June 20: The Ministry of Science and Technology on Saturday said that an annular solar eclipse will occur on June 21 in India. The sky gazers will get an opportunity to observe the "ring of fire" during the phenomenon. The Ministry of Science and Technology listed places in India where the solar eclipse will be visible on June 21. "A rare celestial event, annular solar eclipse, popularly called as ring of fire eclipse will be visible this Sunday," the ministry said. Solar Eclipse 2020: 'Ring of Fire' Eclipse to Dim Africa, Arabian Peninsula, India and Southern China on June 21.

According to the ministry, the celestial event will be visible in parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand. "People living along path annular eclipse passing through Anupgarh, Suratgarh, Sirsa, Jakhal, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Dehradun, Tapowan and Joshimath will be able to see the annular phase," it said. People living in other parts of the country can witness a partial eclipse. Solar Eclipse 2020 Date, Time & Other FAQs: From ‘What Is an Annular Solar Eclipse?’ to ‘Can We Sleep During Surya Grahan’ Most Asked Questions on June 21 Celestial Event Answered.

List of Places in India Where Solar Eclipse Will be Visible on June 21:

Anupgarh

Suratgarh

Sirsa

Jakhal

Kurukshetra

Yamunanagar

Dehradun

Tapowan

Joshimath

A solar eclipse occurs on a new moon day when it comes in between the earth and the sun and all the three objects are aligned. An annular solar eclipse occurs when the angular diameter of the moon falls short of that of the sun and it fails to cover up the latter completely. As a result, a ring of the sun's disk remains visible around the moon.

