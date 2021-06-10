Solar Eclipse 2021 Details: Hello, space enthusiasts! The annular solar eclipse is here! Every year, there are many celestial events of which solar eclipse is one of the most-sought ones! The solar eclipse occurs when the Moon comes in between the Earth and Sun, partially or entirely. There’s a lot of hype about the Solar Eclipse in June 2021. At LatestLY, we bring you all the vital information about Solar Eclipse (June) 2021 – its date, duration, visibility in India, visibility outside, and more. Solar Eclipse 2021 Live Streaming Details and How to Watch 'Ring of Fire' Online.

During a solar eclipse, the Moon is between the Earth and Sun. It creates a ‘ring of fire’, which many love in the science-loving fraternity. “It will look like a dark disk on top of a larger, bright disk,” explains the official NASA website. If you are looking forward to the annular Solar Eclipse (June) 2021, you can find all the relevant information below.

What Is the Date and Time of Solar Eclipse 2021?

The Annular Solar Eclipse, this year, will be seen on June 10, i.e., Thursday. The entire event will last for hours; however, the Greatest Eclipse, i.e., ‘Ring of Fire’ will be visible for 3 minutes and 51 seconds (231 seconds), as per the official notification by NASA.

What Time Will the Solar Eclipse 2021 Be Visible in India?

In India, the solar eclipse would be visible for people living in the northern hemisphere mostly. People can see the Annular Solar Eclipse (June) 2021 starting from 01.42 PM (IST) and ending at 06.41 PM (IST).

What Is Solar Eclipse Sutak Time?

Sutak time generally begins 9 hours before the Lunar Eclipse and 12 hours before the Solar Eclipse.

What Time Will the Solar Eclipse 2021 Be Visible in Other Countries?

The Solar Eclipse will be visible in many countries around the world. The countries in which the annular Solar Eclipse (June) 2021 are the United States, Greenland, Canada, and different parts of Europe, Asia, Northern Africa, and the Caribbean. As per IST, NASA has stated that these nations will see the Solar Eclipse (June) before, during, and after the sunrise. The Solar Eclipse (June) will begin from Canada and eventually end in Fareast Russia.

There are several guidelines for looking at the Solar Eclipse (June) and not with naked eyes. Many people see the Solar Eclipse by making a hole on the paper, which is not advisable either. There are specific spectacles through which one can view the Solar Eclipse (June) 2021. Stay safe!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2021 11:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).