After the Lunar Eclipse, the first solar eclipse of 2021 will be visible on June 10. The solar eclipse, which is also called Surya Grahan, will last for a total duration of three minutes and 51 seconds. This will be the annular solar eclipse, as a result, a 'ring of fire' will be visible when the moon covers the sun. Solar Eclipse 2021: Date, Time, Visibility in India and Every Other Details of the Annual Solar Eclipse To Be Seen This Year.

Where Will Solar Eclipse 2021 Appear?

The annular solar eclipse will be visible in parts of Canada, northern Russia and Greenland. The rest of the world will only see a dark shadow on the part of the Sun's surface, which is known as a partial eclipse. They will not be able to witness the "ring of fire".

The partial eclipse will be visible in the eastern United States, northern Alaska, parts of Canada, Caribbean, Asia, Europe and northern Africa. Sadly, India will miss out on this celestial event.

What are the timings for the annular solar eclipse?

The annular solar eclipse 2021 event will start at 01:42 PM (Indian Standard Time) and people will be able to see this celestial event till 6.41 pm IST. Surya Grahan will last for 3 minutes and 51 seconds.

How to Watch 'Ring of Fire' Online?

As the solar eclipse is not visible in India, one can watch the astronomical event online. The website timeanddate has published the live streaming link which will go live on June 10.

