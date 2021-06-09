An annular solar eclipse is set to occur this Thursday and has the stargazers quite excited about the prospect of witnessing yet another celestial event this year (Blood moon first made a celestial debut earlier in May 26th). This rare cosmic event will not be visible to everyone on the globe. However, it will be visible in parts of India and others would just have to watch it online. The rest of the country could observe a partial eclipse. Most parts of the world will be able to view a partial solar eclipse from their respective countries, however, only a select few countries will able to witness an Annuar Solar eclipse.

So what Is an Annular Solar Eclipse?

There are three types of solar eclipses – total, partial and annular. Annular is a cosmic phenomenon that occurs when the moon moves between the Sun and the Earth. In an annular solar eclipse, the Moon covers the centre of the Sun. This leaves the merely outer rim of the Sun perceptible to the human eyes (also known as the Ring of Fire) - which, just an FYI, shouldn't be viewed without proper protection gear shielding your eyes. Don't pull a Donald Trump, Folks.

On June 10, an annular ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse will be visible in parts of Canada and the Arctic. A partial solar eclipse will also be visible in other parts of the northern hemisphere, including parts of the eastern U.S. at sunrise. More info: https://t.co/xnDmqxZtZh pic.twitter.com/uY7UowJCmH — NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) June 3, 2021

The last annular solar eclipse occurred on June 21st 2020 and was visible from parts of Africa including the Central African Republic, Congo, and Ethiopia. It was also visible in the south of Pakistan and northern India; and China. This year parts of the eastern United States, northern Alaska, Canada and parts of the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and northern Africa will be able to see a partial solar eclipse on June 10. According to space.com, people in the northern hemisphere will able to witness an annular solar eclipse, mostly in parts of Canada and the arctic. NASA said that the annular solar eclipse will start at 01:42 PM (IST) and will last until 06:41 PM (IST). This will also be visible in some parts of India before the Sunset.

