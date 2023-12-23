Los Angeles, December 23: SpaceX Dragon cargo resupply spacecraft returned to Earth on Friday with scientific research samples and hardware. According to NASA, Dragon undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) at 5:05 p.m. Eastern Time (2205 GMT) on Thursday, Xinhua News Agency reported.

After about 20 hours of flight, Dragon made a parachute-assisted splashdown off the coast of the U.S. state of Florida on Friday. Dragon carried back to Earth more than 4,300 pounds (1,950 kg) of supplies and scientific experiments designed to take advantage of the space station's microgravity environment, said NASA. SpaceX Aims for 12 Launches Per Month in 2024 As It Eyes Satellite-Based Phone Service.

Dragon launched on Nov. 9 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. SpaceX Will Launch Its Starship for an Orbital Test Flight in About 2 Months, Says CEO Elon Musk.

The spacecraft arrived at the ISS on Nov. 11 as SpaceX's 29th commercial resupply services mission for NASA, delivering about 6,500 pounds of research investigations, crew supplies and station hardware.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2023 04:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).