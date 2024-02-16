New Delhi, February 16: Social audio platform Clubhouse, which was once at the peak during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns, on Friday said users can now send text to their friends and they will hear words as if they actually said them. Called ‘custom voice,’ the feature is first being rolled out in the US, said the company.

“Only you can use your custom voice, and your friends will always be able to see if it’s the real you talking or if they’re getting the next best thing,” Clubhouse said. “Your custom voice makes talking and typing or reading and listening all feel seamless so you never lose that feeling of being in a live conversation,” it added. Microsoft Fixes Bug in Its Edge Browser With Latest Update That ‘Stole’ Chrome Tabs and Data.

To get started, just record a snippet of your speech and with a little AI magic, “your custom voice is ready to go”. In September last year, Clubhouse transformed itself into an audio messaging app. The company reinvented itself "to be more like a messaging app" with new voice-only group chats called "Chats". Tech Industry in India Reaches ‘$253.9 Billion’ in Revenue in FY2024 With 3.8% Growth From FY2023, Adds 60,000 Employees: Report.

"We’re evolving Clubhouse to be more like a messaging app with a big new update today, available now on iOS and Android. It’s designed to be more social than other messaging apps, and a bit more Clubhouse-y," Clubhouse had said in a blog post.

