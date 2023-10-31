Mumbai, October 31: Sony announced today that its new full-frame cameras, Sony Alpha 7C II and Sony Alpha 7CR will be available in India soon, through its Instagram post. The new Sony cameras offer better portability, higher performance and manoeuvrability. The new cameras are a part of the Sony's Alpha 7C series, and company claims they offer unparalleled resolution and superior image quality. The company also claims the Sony Alpha 7C II and Alpha 7CR provide better colour reproduction.

Sony has introduced these cameras with new features that allow photographers to capture the world around them. According to the Sony India website (sony.co.in), the new cameras have a full-frame image sensors that offer higher image resolutions with and video quality. Apple Launches MacBook Pro with M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max Processors, Check Specifications and Price Details Here.

Sony India Launches Sony Alpha 7CR and Sony Alpha 7C II:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony India (@sonyindiaofficial)

Sony Alpha 7CR and Sony Alpha 7C II Specifications:

The Sony Alpha 7CR comes with an 61MP full-frame back-illuminated 35mm Exmor R CMOS sensor offering approximately 62.5 megapixels. The camera uses the latest AI processing unit for taking images with a minimum ISO of 100 to 32000 for Movie and Still Image. However, for still images, it is expandable up to 102400. The Auto ISO ranges from 100 to 12800 and the same is applicable to Movies option. Sony Alpha 7CR has a battery that allows you to take 490 shows with Viewfinder on and 530 shots with a 7.5 cm TFT LCD Monitor. The sensor of the Alpha 7CR also offers 4K recording up to 60p and 50p with actual frame rates; 24p = 23.98fps, 30p = 29.97fps, 60p = 59.94fps, and 120p = 119.88fps.

According to the Sony.co.in website, the Sony Alpha 7C II comes with a full-frame back-illuminated 35mm Exmor R CMOS sensor with a 33-megapixels and BIONZ XR processing engine. The camera also offers an Innovative AI processing unit for accurate subject recognition, Still Image and Movie ISO from 100 to 51200. For still images, the ISO is expandable up to 204800. Sony Alpha 7C II offers AUTO ISO from 100 to 12800. The new camera can record 4K videos at 60p/50p with QFHD resolution and the same fps as mentioned for the above Alpha 7CR camera model. This Sony camera comes with a battery life of approximately 530 shots with a Viewfinder and 560 shots with a 7.5cm TFT LCD monitor. This is a lightweight camera that offers 5-axis body image stabilisation and 7.0-step performance. ASUS ROG Phone 8 Likely To Launch in India Soon With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3: Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price of Upcoming ASUS Gaming Smartphone.

Sony Alpha 7CR and Sony Alpha 7C II Price and Availability:

According to the official post by Sony, the new Alpha 7C II will be available in India on November 3, 2023. After the announcement, the device will be available at all Sony Centres to buy. The new Sony cameras may also be available at authorised dealers on Amazon and Flipkart. Sony's official India website has listed the Sony Alpha 7CR starting from Rs 2,14,990 for body only, and you can buy it in silver and black colour options. The camera with body and 28-60mm zoom lens is priced at Rs 2,43,990, but according to the website, buying it with lenses will give you option of silver colour variant only.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2023 05:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).