Mumbai, October 31: After the introduction of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, many smartphone manufacturers have announced their new smartphones to feature the latest Snapdragon processor. Now, the new reports say that ASUS ROG Phone 8 is likely to launch with the same processor. ASUS's ROG series include gaming smartphone and laptops offering devices that offer the best performance for gamers.

ASUS introduced its ASUS ROG Phone 7 and ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate a few months ago. Now, it has a few months with rumours of the Taiwanese company to introduce any new device. The Apple ROG Phone 8 is expected to be powered by the latest processor and may launch with a slightly different design than the previous ROG Phone 7 series. Here is everything to know about the upcoming ROG smartphone from ASUS. OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R and OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Likely To Launch in India: Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price Details Here.

ASUS ROG Phone 8 Expected Specifications and Features:

ASUS has yet to unveil the official features of its upcoming gaming smartphone, but according to multiple reports, the device is expected to have the following features. The reports say that the new ASUS ROG Phone 8 will be launched with the latest flagship chipset from Snapdragon. According to reports, the device was spotted on Geekbench a month ago with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. However, Xiaomi launched its Xiaomi 14 series ahead of the ASUS in China. iQOO 12, iQOO 12 Pro, iQOO Neo8 and iQOO Neo8 Pro Likely To Launch Soon In India: Check Expected Specifications and Prices Here.

The new ROG Phone 8 will likely launch with a 108MP+13MP+8MP camera setup, a massive improvement from the previous 50MP camera in the ASUS ROG Phone 7 series. The other expected specifications are 16GB RAM, 6,000mAh battery and other features. The earlier reports say that the device was rumoured to launch next year, but as per the latest reports, it may launch sooner than expected. The list of devices that area coming out with Snapdragon are the iQOO 12 series (yet to launch), Acer 12R (rumoured), OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S24 (upcoming), and OnePlus 12 Pro (upcoming).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2023 04:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).