Sony PS5 pre-order went live today at 12 noon across several online retail platforms such as Amazon India, Reliance Digital, ShopAtSC, Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Croma and more. Due to the high demand for the gaming console, websites such as Reliance Digital and ShopAtSC are throwing 404 Error on their respective PS5 pre-order page. The Reliance Digital website shows 'We are unable to find the page', whereas the ShopAtSC website shows '404 Page not found.' Sony PS5 To Be Available for Pre-Order Today in India; Here’s Where You Can Find It and How To Pre-Book.

Reliance Digital Sony PS5 Restock Error

This is the 12th time the gaming console has been made available for pre-order in India since its launch last year. Sony India has always struggled to secure enough PS5 stock in the country. Last month, the gaming console was available for pre-order but was sold out within minutes. As a reminder, PS5 costs Rs 49,990 for the standard disc edition, whereas the Digital Edition is priced at Rs 39,990.

ShopAtSC Sony PS5 Restock Error

Customers who have successfully pre-ordered their console are likely to receive a notification regarding the PS5 delivery date. If you were able to get your hands on the console via the Sony India website, then you will receive your unit by February 8, 2022, as revealed by the company. Customers who couldn't pre-order their console will have to wait until the next restock is announced in India.

