New Delhi, May 13: Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) has become one of the most eagerly awaited video game titles. Initially planned for a fall 2025 launch, the GTA VI release date has now been set for May 26, 2026. Rockstar Games, confirmed the new launch date of Grand Theft Auto VI earlier this month, shifting players' expectations. The upcoming GTA 6 will return players to the chaotic world of Vice City, which is Rockstar’s fictional take on Miami.

On May 6, 2025, Rockstar Games dropped the second trailer of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), which revealed a deeper look into the updated version of the game. The GTA 6 trailer 2 showcased new characters, various in-game locations, and confirmed the platforms the game will launch on. Players can expect GTA 6 to release on May 26, 2026, on PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X/S. However, when will GTA 6 released on PC. While no official date has been announced, reports suggest that Rockstar Games might bring the title to PC sometime in 2027. DOOM the Dark Ages Preload, Early Access, Release Date Details Out; Check System Requirements and Other Information.

GTA 6 Story, Map and Characters

GTA 6 will centre around two lead characters, Jason and Lucia, as they live a dangerous life in the fictional state of Leonida, inspired by Florida. After a robbery goes wrong, the duo is forced to survive in a world filled with crime and risk. The storyline follows their intense journey as they stick together, face challenges, and try to stay alive in a hostile environment. The narrative of GTA 6 revolves around their partnership and challenges.

Alongside the main characters Jason and Lucia, GTA 6 will introduce new characters who will likely play important roles in the gameplay. Some of the GTA 6 characters names include Boobie Ike, Brian Heder, Cal Hampton, Dre’Quan Priest, Raul Bautista, and Real Dimez. Each of these characters is expected to contribute to the game's plot, and will likely bring depth and variety to the game. Battlefield 6 Release Date: Upcoming Military Shooter Game To Be Fully Revealed This Summer, Official Launch Set for March 2026.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will take place in the fictional state of Leonida, which draws inspiration from the Florida. Vice City will serve as the main hub for players. Beyond Vice City, the map expands to include several locations like Ambrosia, an industrial zone filled with activity. Additionally, Mount Kalaga National Park, Port Gellhorn, and the scenic Leonida Keys may bring a lot of excitement for the GTA 6 players.

