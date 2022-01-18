Sony PS5 console will be made available for pre-order today in India. Since its launch in February last year, this is the 12th time the gaming console will be up for pre-order in the country. The pre-order for PS5 will begin today at 12 noon and it will be made available via ShopatSC, Amazon India, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales and more. Sony PS5 Pre-Order To Begin Today in India at 12 Noon.

Just like last year, the PS5 stock will be limited. So expect the units to be sold out within minutes. Online retailers like Vijay Sales, Amazon, Croma, Flipkart and Reliance Digital have not yet provided the shipping dates. However, Sony's website mentions that they will be delivering the consoles from February 8, 2022.

To pre-order PS5, customers can head over to the above mentioned retail websites. To pre-book the console via ShopAtSC, you will need to create an account. So, create one in advance to speed up the checkout. It is important to note that if you had already purchased a PS5 console from the ShopAtSC website, you will not be able to buy another one with the same account. As such, you can try out other websites.

The console will also be available on Amazon India's affiliate that will provide free delivery across India. All you will need is an account on Amazon. Vijay Sales will also offer free home delivery and you do not need to create an account. The site will just ask for your mobile number and email address. In addition to this, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital and Game Loot will also offer the device with free home delivery across India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2022 10:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).