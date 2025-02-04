Mumbai, February 4: Valve Corporate, aka Valve Software, is responsible for developing the online gaming platform 'Steam' where users can purchase game titles and play them offline or online, depending on the nature of the game. According to reports, the company now be working to introduce its own gaming device called "Steam Console" to take on the Microsoft Xbox and Sony PlayStation consoles.

According to rumours, the new Steam Console will likely be launched with Steam Controllers and a dedicated VR headset. The rumours reportedly began last year claiming that the Valve Corporation was developing a gaming console. According to reports, the new Steam Console is expected to be powered by AMD RDNA 4 architecture, offering a performance boost. GTA 6 Release Date: Rockstar Games Animator Mike York Claims Game Is ‘Fully Playable', Launch Likely in September 2025.

As per a report, HandleDeck.com found that some individuals were working on the drivers for the upcoming AMD RNDA 4-based GPUs, i.e. AMD Radeon RX 9070. The report cited that Valve was openly working on these AMD 9070 graphics cards designed for desktop devices. These RDNA 4-based GPUs are set to launch next month.

The report said, "It's expected that, many years down the line, it might make its way to portable devices, but right now, it's strictly desktop." citing the source. It also emphasised the claims about Valve working on the Steam Console and putting a lot of effort into the drivers for the AMD RX 9070 graphics cards built with RDNA 4.

Despite these claims and rumours circulating on social media platforms, Valve Corporation has not come out and issued any statement on such rumours or other developments. GTA 6 Releases Date, Video Leaked: Online Leaks Claim That Grand Theft Auto 6 Will Be Released in September 2025 (Watch Gameplay Footage).

Steam is an online game platform where users need to open their account with the requested credentials (email), and it can be accessed on various devices like laptops and PC laptops. A Steam mobile app allows users to access the games and details but does not let them play due to GPU and system requirements.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2025 05:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).