GTA 6 release date has reportedly been leaked ahead of the confirmation from Rockstar Games. The upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 is getting buzz ahead of the launch, including video gameplay, price, and launch date leaks. The users on X said that INDmoney dropped the official GTA VI launch date, confirming that the GTA 5 successor will be introduced on September 25, 2025. Also, GTA 6 gameplay footage was leaked on X, showing a character sitting in a Burger Shot outlet, and another video showed a beach-side image. However, Rockstar Games has yet to announce the official date. Reports mentioned that Grand Theft Auto 6 might launch on September 17, 2025. GTA 6 Price Leaks: Rockstar Games’s Grand Theft Auto 6 Will Likely Cost Around USD 100 As per Rumours, Open World Game Set To Be Released in Autumn 2025.

GTA VI Leaked Gameplay Video

a new leak from GTA 6 just dropped pic.twitter.com/bwVmSWfXYa — GTA 6 Joker (@GTASixJoker) February 1, 2025

Leaked GTA VI Video

GTA 6 Release Date Leaked Ahead of Launch

GTA 6 release date was just leaked early by the stock market app INDmoney. Expect an official announcement from Take-Two's CEO during the earnings call on February 6. #GTA6 pic.twitter.com/8Ks0eN5OuQ — GTA 6 Joker (@GTASixJoker) February 1, 2025

