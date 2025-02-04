The GTA 6 release date has been rumoured by video game enthusiasts to be announced soon, and we are expecting at least a second trailer to get an idea about the game's progression. According to reports, Grand Theft Auto 6 was likely 'fully playable' as confirmed by a Rockstar Games company animator Mike York. However, he reportedly said that the studio was testing it ahead of the launch. GTA VI launch is expected in H2 2025, likely in September. GTA 6 Releases Date, Video Leaked: Online Leaks Claim That Grand Theft Auto 6 Will Be Released in September 2025 (Watch Gameplay Footage).

Grand Theft Auto VI Fully Playable Confirmed by Rockstar Games' Animator Mike York, Said Reports

According to a now deleted interview with former Rockstar Games animator Mike York, GTA 6 is likely in a fully playable state... We are almost there 🎉 pic.twitter.com/z0otcCylsH — GTA 6 Info (@GTASixInfo) February 3, 2025

Former Rockstar Developer Said GTA 6 Fully Playable

GTA 6 is fully playable and being tested from start to finish according to a former Rockstar developer #GTA6 pic.twitter.com/Xdze2rcgF2 — GTA 6 X Media (@GTA6XMedia) February 3, 2025

GTA 6 Launch Expected Soon, Getting Polished

A former Rockstar animator just said that GTA 6 is now fully playable and they're probably just polishing the game to be ready for release. WE ARE SO BACK! pic.twitter.com/Msa2zkNtoS — GTA 6 Joker (@GTASixJoker) February 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)