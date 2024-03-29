New Delhi, March 29: TECNO has launched its latest smartphone, the TECNO Pova 6 Pro 5G in India. The TECNO Pova 6 Pro 5G comes with the latest specifications and advanced features. TECNO also introduces its first-ever smartphone, the Dolby ATMOS smartphone, which sets a new standard for audio quality in the segment.

The TECNO Pova 6 Pro 5G boasts a Dynamic-Eye Design with a slim body of just 7.88mm, making it attractive and might be comfortable to hold. The smartphone is available in two colour options that include Comet Green and Meteorite Grey. The Pova 6 Pro 5G is crafted with 210 MiniLED beads and offers 108 User-defined lighting effects, giving it a personalised touch. Google Pixel 9, Google Pixel 9 Pro and Third 'Google Pixel 9 Pro XL' Variant Likely Coming in 2024; Check Expected Details.

TECNO Pova 6 Pro 5G Specifications and Features

The TECNO Pova 6 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 5G Gaming Processor, which is expected to deliver smooth and responsive gameplay. The Pova 6 Pro 5G features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 1500Hz. The screen of the smartphone also has a peak brightness of 1300 nits. The TECNO Pova 6 Pro 5G is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery, supported by a 70W Ultra Charge feature.

The smartphone also boasts Game Space 4.0, which is a dedicated space for optimal gaming experience. The smartphone camera setup includes a 108MP main sensor, 2MP sensor and 32MP with dual-tone LED flash. The smartphone runs on HiOS based on Android 14 and comes with an On-display fingerprint sensor, a Wet-Hand Unlock feature, an Infrared Remote Control and IP53 for splash resistance. Samsung Galaxy M55 Launched in Brazil With 50MP Front Camera, India Launch Expected Soon; Check Price, Specifications and Features of New Samsung M-Series Smartphone.

TECNO Pova 6 Pro 5G Price

As per a report of Gizmochina, the TECNO Pova 6 Pro 5G comes in two variants. The 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 19,999 and the 12GB + 256GB variant at Rs 21,999. Tecno is also offering an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on both variants. After the discount, customers can buy the TECNO Pova 6 Pro 5G’s 8GB variant for Rs 17,999 and 12GB variant for Rs 19,999. Customers can buy the smartphone from Amazon India and the first sale will start on April 4 at 12 PM.

