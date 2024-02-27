New Delhi, February 27: TECNO is expected to launch its latest smartphone, the TECNO POVA 6 Pro, soon. The TECNO POVA 6 Pro has already made an appearance at the Mobile World Congress 2024, hinting at an imminent launch. The TECNO POVA 6 Pro is expected to bring the latest features to its users.

As per a report of Times Now, TECNO has unveiled its upcoming smartphone, the TECNO POVA 6 Pro, at the MWC 2024 event in Barcelona. The POVA 6 Pro is expected to come as a mid-range gaming-centric smartphone. The design of the POVA 6 Pro might feature a semi-transparent back panel with LED lights, as per a report of Gizmochina. The TECNO POVA 6 Pro is expected to be launched initially in India, the Philippines, and Saudi Arabia. TECNO Spark 20C Launched in India With 90Hz Punch-Hole Display; Know Other Specifications, Features and Prices of Each Variant of TECNO’s New Budget Smartphone.

TECNO POVA 6 Pro Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the TECNO POVA 6 Pro is anticipated to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor. Users might have the option to choose between 8GB and 12GB RAM variants, which is rumoured to come with virtual RAM technology. The POVA 6 Pro may offer 256GB of internal storage for both variants. The POVA 6 Pro may include a 6,000mAh battery that might support 70W fast charging and 10W reverse charging capabilities. The smartphone is anticipated to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner and in two colour options: Meteorite Grey and Comet Green. Realme 12+ 5G To Launch on March 6; Check Expected Specifications and Features of Upcoming Smartphone From Realme.

The TECNO POVA 6 Pro is expected to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, which is anticipated to be beneficial for gaming purposes. The POVA 6 Pro might feature a triple rear camera system with a 108MP main camera with up to 10x zoom, a 2MP depth lens and an AI unit that might enhance image quality. The smartphone camera setup is expected to include a 32MP front-facing camera.

