Mumbai, March 28: Samsung has launched the Galaxy M55 5G, a new mid-range smartphone, in Brazil. The new Galaxy M55 5G comes with impressive specifications and features. Samsung introduced this new device in the M-series with a 50MP front-facing camera and triple camera setup. The smartphone has an AMOLED display, offering a higher refresh rate and peak brightness.

The new Samsung Galaxy M55 5G has a similar triple camera design seen in the popular M-series. On March 11, Samsung launched its new smartphones, Galaxy A35 5G and Galaxy A55 5G, in India and expanded its A-series. A few days ago, there were reports suggesting that the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G might be launched in India soon. POCO F6 Details Leaked, Likely To Launch Soon in India With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3: Report.

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Specifications - Display, Battery and Camera

Samsung has launched its new Galaxy M55 5G in Brazil with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G display provides a maximum of 1,000 nits of peak brightness, ideal for looking at daylight. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. Regarding camera performance, the new Samsung M-series smartphone offers a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera on the rear. It also comes with a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for high-quality video conferences and taking selfies.

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Processor, RAM, Storage and Other Features

Samsung's new Galaxy M55 5G has a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 mobile processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The device has an Android 14-based OneUI 6.1 skin. Additionally, it supports WiFi-6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB Type-C port, and two colour options: Dark Blue and Light Green. The device weighs 180 grams and has a 7.8mm thin design. Motorola Edge 50 Fusion to Launch Alongside Motorola Edge 50 Pro on April 3; Check Expected Specifications, Features, Price and Picture of New ‘Fusion’ Variant.

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Price

The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G price in Brazil is BRL 2,699.10 (about Rs 45,090). It is available only with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM. In the coming weeks, Samsung is expected to launch this device in India and other parts of the world.

