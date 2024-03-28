Mumbai, March 28: The Google Pixel 9 is the successor to the Google Pixel 8, which was launched on October 8, 2023. The upcoming Google Pixel 9 has been rumoured to launch globally with a new design improvement and likely AI-powered features. Since the competition for artificial intelligence has increased significantly, the company may introduce its Gemini AI chatbot to the upcoming Pixel smartphones.

According to a report by Android Authority, Google Pixel 9 renders have been leaked ahead of the launch, confirming that there will be three variants in the upcoming series. The report said that the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are the leaked variants that might be launched in 2024. Out of these models, the report highlighted the Google Pixel 9 base variant to be the smallest in the series. Samsung Galaxy M55 Launched in Brazil With 50MP Front Camera, India Launch Expected Soon; Check Price, Specifications and Features of New Samsung M-Series Smartphone.

Google to Launch Three Pixel Smartphones in 2024:

So... It appears the #Google phones I've leaked in January are actually the #Pixel9Pro and which will likely be marketed as #Pixel9ProXL. And today comes your very 1st look at the #Pixel9 (360° video + 5K renders + dimensions) On behalf of @91mobiles 👉🏻 https://t.co/0lI4NTROYJ pic.twitter.com/fW4pYAimQ2 — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) March 27, 2024

Google Pixel 9 Series Specifications and Features (Early Rumours)

The report suggested that the upcoming Google Pixel 9 might be launched with a 6.1-inch display, like the Google Pixel 8. However, the Google Pixel 9 Pro and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL are expected to have 6.3-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively. The report mentioned that the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL have codenames 'caiman' and 'komodo', respectively.

As per the report, the new leaked information suggested that the upcoming Pixel 9 will be launched with a 6.03-inch display instead of 6.1-inch. It also said that the Pixel 9 Pro might feature a 6.1-inch display. The report did not mention about the price of the Pixel Pro XL model. POCO F6 Details Leaked, Likely To Launch Soon in India With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3: Report.

If the leaked renders are accurate, then the upcoming Google Pixel 9, Pro and Pro XL models might be smaller than the previous ones. Currently, smartphone companies offer their devices in 6.5-inch and above sizes. So, the Pixel 9 series offers a good option for smaller smartphones. As per Android Authority's report, the leaked renders were posted by '@OnLeaks', a trusted leaker. Google has yet to confirm the official launch date of its upcoming Pixel 9 Series. However, it might be announced in the coming months.

