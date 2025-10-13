Mountain View, October 13: Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, has provided a clear message to techies who are afraid that AI will take away their jobs. The Indian-American argued that artificial intelligence would enhance human capabilities rather than eliminate roles. The statement comes as the tech industry is experiencing layoffs across various departments.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian stated that AI would help individuals accomplish what they couldn't before. He argued that the technology would not replace humans entirely and pointed to real-world evidence of the usage of Google's Customer Engagement Suite. Comet Browser Android App To Launch in India Soon, but After Diwali 2025: Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas.

Thomas Kurian Says AI Will Not Take Away Your Jobs

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian explained that AI could handle small tasks and help boost overall productivity, calming the fears of tech professionals about job losses. Big Technology shared a report after after interviewing Thomas Kurian about Gemini Enterprise, AI’s labour implications, and investment in the tech sector.

The report mentioned that Google Enterprise, a business version of Gemini, was recently introduced to help connect enterprise data and comes with Agent Builder, customer service tools, and more. The Google Cloud chief confirmed rolling out Gemini Enterprise last week. The report highlighted that the move came amid a flood of AI investments and pressure on tech companies to deliver returns for businesses.

Big Technology asked Thomas Kurian about the automation Google Enterprise technology would bring and how it would fit in. The Google Cloud CEO said that the technology would sit between “not sure if it works” and “it's going to automate all work.” He said people overreacted on one end and did not think enough on the other. “Does that mean we don’t need any customer service agents anymore? You know, the reality is, in almost all our clients, they have not let go of anybody.”

He highlighted the Customer Engagement Suite and said it was widely adopted because it offers chat- and voice-based interactions from mobile and web platforms, responding to customer service and sales needs. Google CEO Sundar Pichai has already stated that 30% of Google’s code is AI-generated. In October 2024, it was 25%. Grok Imagine New UI Update Makes Text-to-Video Generation Fastest Online, Elon Musk Reacts.

Many tech companies have adopted artificial intelligence for code writing and handling sales and customer queries. This includes Salesforce, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and others. GitHub Copilot now writes 40% of Microsoft’s code, said Microsoft UK CEO Darren Hardman.

