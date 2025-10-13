The latest update of Grok Imagine has enhanced its AI video generation capabilities, making it faster while delivering better quality. Elon Musk reacted to an X post by a user, who noted that the new Grok Imagine UI includes a dedicated text-to-video option for images and offers the fastest video generation. Musk responded, “Grok Imagine now does the fastest text-to-video on the Internet.” Additionally, the tech billionaire has already confirmed that full text-to-video functionality will be available soon. X Bot Purge: Elon Musk’s Platform Bans 1.7 Million Bots Engaged in Reply Spam, Working on DM Spam Next.

Grok Imagine Now Does the Fastest Text to Video on the Internet: Elon Musk

Grok Imagine now does the fastest text to video on the Internet https://t.co/bTw272OLSY — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 13, 2025

