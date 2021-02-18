Everybody likes music. Studies have revealed that listening to music can benefit overall well-being, create happiness, relaxation and help regulate emotions. It helps us in our day-to-day life, and with music played in the background, we can do almost anything. As far as music apps are concerned, there many, but here are the top 5 apps in which you can find every artist with their singles, albums and most popular movie songs. We have compiled the list of top 5 music apps for you that are available for free download on Google Play Store. Spotify Testing a New Instagram-Style Stories Feature for Its Playlists: Report.

Wynk Music-

Wynk Music tops the list on the Play Store. In this app, you can find from trending Bollywood hits to popular international artists, over 6 million free songs. Pop, EDM, Latin Hits, Punjabi Beats, Hip Hop, Gazal, K-Pop, Devotional, Romantic, Dance and more. The app provides HD music streaming, live streaming of music concerts, best audio podcasts, setting up favourite Hello Tunes, thousands of curated playlists for every mood and live chat with artists.

Wynk Music (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

JioSaavn Music & Radio -

JioSaavn is the best way to listen to millions of songs, radio, podcasts, all for free. You can listen to well-curated playlists DJ Songs, Love Songs, Bhajans, Hindi Sad Songs, Bhangra Songs, Relaxing Music, Ghazals, Kids Rhymes & more. JioSaavn provides unlimited music, setting up your JioTunes, lyrics with live sync for karaoke, original shows and podcasts, Smart and personalized recommendations, special deals and offers on amazing concerts, products and events.

JioSaavn Music (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

Gaana Music -

Gaana Music offers over 45 million MP3 songs, 30+ Radio Mirchi stations, India's Podcast & Shows, Comedy, News, Meditation, Workout, Movie Reviews, Astrology, high-quality HD music streaming, Gaana Hotshots videos & status and lyrics of your favourite songs. There is also a paid Rs 99 per month plan that provides ad-free music experience, music in high definition audio quality, unlimited download mp3 songs for offline listening and more.

Gaana Music (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

Spotify -

With Spotify, you can get ad-free trending music and download songs with a premium subscription. This app offers hot, trending tracks from you favourite artists, make and share your own playlists, new podcasts, music streaming from any genre - pop to Hindi music. Music streaming is simple. Search for your artist and press play. Spotify is free to download on Google Play Store.

Spotify (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

Pocket FM -

Pocket FM is an online audio platform that offers over 10,000+ hours of Audiobooks, Radio, Relaxing music, English speaking course and podcasts. The app has Indian radio shows, Indian Stories or Indian Kahaniya, Indian audio books covering categories like horror, romance & love, mystery, thriller, self-help, motivational books, business & investment, spirituality, religious, health, audio summaries, biography and more. Pocket FM also gets variety of relaxing, meditation music that will help you sleep better at night and attain peace in your hectic life.

Pocket FM (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

