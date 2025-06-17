Trump Mobile Phone: Trump Administration Unveils Made in USA ‘Trump T1 Phone 8002’ and Wireless Service Plans; Check Price, Specifications, Features and Launch Date

    Washington, June 17: The Trump Administration has unveiled a US-based 'Trump Mobile' design that resembles Apple iPhone Pro models. The new Trump T1 Phone 8002 price is USD 499 (around INR 43,000). In May 2025, Donald Trump asked Apple to stop manufacturing in countries like India and begin production of its iPhones in the United States; otherwise, he would impose 25% tariffs on its smartphones. The US President also threatened Samsung to do the same. 

    As of now, the official website of the Trump Administration showed this notice: "We're Currently Experiencing a High Volume of Traffic, Please Check Back Soon." This indicated that there has been massive inquiry of Trump T1 Phone 8002 since its announcement. According to a report by CNBCTrump Mobile worth USD 499 and the announced mobile USD 47.45 plan will launch at the user's end. CNBC further criticised, "The new venture is the latest example of President Donald Trump’s business empire capitalising on its association with the sitting president." Motorola Edge 60 Sale Begins Today in India, Smartphone Has With 6.67-inch pOLED Quad-Curved Display; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

    Trump T1 Phone 8002 Specifications and Features 

    Trump T1 Phone 8002 will be launched at the end of 2025 with a 6.8-inch punch-hole AMOLED display, 50MP primary camera, and 16MP front-facing camera for selfies. The screen will support a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, they report that the smartphone will have a 5,000mAh battery with 20W PD fast-charging. Additionally, there will be a 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro lens on the rear, according to Trump Mobile websitePOCO F7 5G Launch Date Confirmed, Coming in India on June 24, 2025; Check Expected Price Range, Specifications and Features.

    Trump Administration Website Notice

    Trump Administration Notice (Photo Credits: Offiical Website)

    Trump Administration Smartphone Launch Event

    Trump Mobile Image by John F. Kennedy Jr. on X 

    The Trump T1 Phone 8002 will offer 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There will be a slot for expanding memory via a microSD card (memory card). It is said that the Trump Mobile will have a USB Type-C 2.0 port with OTG support and a 3.5mm headphone jack option. There is no information available now about the processor used in the smartphone which could justify the performance of the smartphone based on various tests like AnTuTu benchmarks. It will also have AI Face Unlock feature and in-display fingerprint sensor. It will be available via USD 100 down-payment. 

    Trump Wireless Service - The 47.45 Plan

    Along with the Trump T1 Phone 8002 launch, the Trump Administration also announced a wireless service plan for which users must pay USD 47.45 per month. Beyond providing unlimited talk, text, and data, those who subscribe to this plan will get benefits like roadside assistance, telehealth, and pharmacy benefits. CNBC said that during his political career, Donald Trump and businesses launched devices like watches, sneakers, and Bibles.

