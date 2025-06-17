Motorola Edge 60 sale will begin on June 17, 2025 (today) at 12 PM in India. The new Motorola Edge 60 comes with a 5,500mAh battery with 68W fast-charging support, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, MIL-STD-810H certification and 50MP primary camera, 50MP ultrawide and 50MP selfie camera. It has a 6.67-inch pOLED quad-curved display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. HDR10+ support and 4,500 nits of peak brightness Motorola Edge 60 price in India for 12GB+256GB configuration is INR 25,999. The smartphone will be sold in PANTONE Gibraltar Sea and PANTONE Shamrock shades. POCO F7 5G Launch Date Confirmed, Coming in India on June 24, 2025; Check Expected Price Range, Specifications and Features.

Motorola Edge 60 Sale to Begin Today (June 17, 2025) in India

From sunrise to sunset and beyond, the Motorola Edge 60 packs a 5500mAh battery with 68W TurboPower™ charging, so you’re always charged, always ready. #EdgeOfExpression Launching 17 June on Flipkart and in stores.#EdgeOfExpression #MotorolaEdge60 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) June 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)