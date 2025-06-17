POCO F7 5G launch is confirmed on June 24, 2025, in India with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and a 7,550mAh large battery. The new POCO F7 5G will come with several notable upgrades in camera and back design compared to the POCO F6. In the international market, it will launch on June 25, 2025. POCO F7 5G price could be around INR 30,000 to INR 35,000, and it is expected to include 90W fast-charging, offer up to 12GB RAM, 512GB to 1TB storage, 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 3,200 nits of peak brightness and three cameras - 50MP primary, 8MP ultrawide and 20MP selfie. It will run on Android 15-based operating system. OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE 5 and OnePlus Buds 4 Launch Confirmed on July 8, 2025; Check Key Specifications and Features of Upcoming OnePlus Devices.

POCO F7 5G Launch Confirmed on June 24, 2025

What you knew was just the trailer. Asli power drops now.💪🏼 Launching on 24th June, 5:30 PM IST on #Flipkart . . .#POCOF7 #AllPowerNoBS pic.twitter.com/iDNxlPxtfw — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) June 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)