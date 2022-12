New Delhi, December 11: Twitter came back to life after suffering a brief outage globally, including in India, on Sunday as Elon Musk said "Twitter is speeding up".

Website outage tracker Downdetector reported several outages across the globe as users had issues with page loading. The outage hit both the Twitter mobile app and the desktop version. Twitter App Down: #TwitterDown Trends As Outage Hits Elon Musk-Owned Platform, Users Complain Tweets Are Not Loading on Application.

Check Tweet by Elon Musk:

Twitter is speeding up — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2022

Twitter App Down:

my twitter is acting weird or somethings really wrong with the app. about to get susd maybe — 𝘈𝘯𝘪𝘬𝘦𝘵 (@nottAniket) December 11, 2022

Twitter App Suffers Outage:

Is Twitter app working? — Kavin (@relaxing_buddha) December 11, 2022

Indeed:

Twitter app for android not working? pic.twitter.com/VNU9H8VKI6 — Madhu | మధు 🗽 (@bmadhu) December 11, 2022

"Yes, Twitter is Down for some people. Not Working on Jio But Working on Airtel," tweeted one user. "Elon musk try to fix twitter when twitter is down," another posted.

Twitter or Musk were yet to comment on what caused the outage. This was the second time when Twitter went down under its new CEO. The microblogging platform was down for several hours earlier last month.

Meanwhile, Musk said that Twitter Files on the company's approach to handle Covid misinformation are coming soon. Twitter Down: Microblogging Site Back After Brief Outage for Some Indian Users on Layoffs Day Announced by New CEO Elon Musk.

"It is coming big time," said Musk. He also revealed that Twitter is set to increase the character limit from 280 to 4,000. "The bots/trolls generate fake activity, so Twitter may seem a little less lively, but actually it's just that the fakery is gone," he tweeted.

