Twitter users were reporting problems with the application of social media platform on Sunday evening. Several users were able to complain about the issues via the platform, they were not able to load replies to tweets. The outage monitoring website downdetector.com received over 2800 reports of problems with accessing the social media platform, a sudden spike between 6:45 pm and 7:14 pm.  Gmail Down: Million of Users Affected As Google's Email Service Suffers Major Outage, Netizen Take To Twitter To Complain.

Twitter App Down:

Is It?:

Twitter App Suffers Outage:

Indeed!:

Twitter App Down:

Twitter App Down in Asia:

Nothing to See Here:

Hehehe:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)