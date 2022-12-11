Twitter users were reporting problems with the application of social media platform on Sunday evening. Several users were able to complain about the issues via the platform, they were not able to load replies to tweets. The outage monitoring website downdetector.com received over 2800 reports of problems with accessing the social media platform, a sudden spike between 6:45 pm and 7:14 pm. Gmail Down: Million of Users Affected As Google's Email Service Suffers Major Outage, Netizen Take To Twitter To Complain.

Twitter App Down:

my twitter is acting weird or somethings really wrong with the app. about to get susd maybe — 𝘈𝘯𝘪𝘬𝘦𝘵 (@nottAniket) December 11, 2022

Is It?:

Is Twitter app working? — Kavin (@relaxing_buddha) December 11, 2022

Twitter App Suffers Outage:

Indeed!:

Twitter app for android not working? pic.twitter.com/VNU9H8VKI6 — Madhu | మధు 🗽 (@bmadhu) December 11, 2022

Twitter App Down:

Twitter Android app is down — Chandreshwar (@chandreshwarmt) December 11, 2022

Twitter App Down in Asia:

Nothing to See Here:

Hehehe:

Twitter users running to Instagram to check if Twitter is down#TwitterDownpic.twitter.com/PJUCt2qHM5 — EmIñēnt Søçïãlìst (@Insane__Emi) December 11, 2022

