Washington, July 31: Twitter has shared another update on its "security incident" on how hackers got access to internal Twitter tools. The Twitter support shared that the July 15 Twitter Hack incident targeted a small number of employees through a phone spear-phishing attack. "This attack relied on a significant and concerted attempt to mislead certain employees and exploit human vulnerabilities to gain access to our internal systems," said micro-blogging site.

These hackers by obtaining employee credentials, they were able to target specific employees who had access to their account support tools. They then targeted 130 Twitter accounts, which included tweeting from 45, accessing the DM inbox of 36, and downloading the Twitter Data of 7. Twitter Accounts Hacked: CEO Jack Dorsey Says 'We All Feel Terrible This Happened' After Major US Twitter Accounts Hacked in Bitcoin Scam.

In a massive Twitter attack, accounts of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates and several other public figures were hacked to run bitcoin scam.

Here's what Twitter support posted:

The attack on July 15, 2020, targeted a small number of employees through a phone spear phishing attack. This attack relied on a significant and concerted attempt to mislead certain employees and exploit human vulnerabilities to gain access to our internal systems. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 31, 2020

In another tweet, Twitter said that the unfortunate incident was a striking reminder of how important each person on the team is in protecting their service. "We take that responsibility seriously and everyone at Twitter is committed to keeping your information safe," said Twitter.

