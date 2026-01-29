Dongguan, January 29: Vivo has reportedly paused the development of its internal AI smart glasses project following several months of intensive research and prototyping. While the Chinese technology giant has not released an official statement regarding the move, internal evaluations have reportedly raised concerns regarding the long-term viability and the product's overall direction in a crowded market.

The company had explored various technological approaches, including audio-centric models and versions equipped with monochrome displays. Despite collaborating with several Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) partners to create early demonstration units, Vivo’s leadership concluded that the current prototypes lacked a distinct competitive advantage. Samsung Galaxy XR Headset Launched With Ergonomic Design and Snapdragon Chipset; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Vivo AI Smart Glasses Challenges

A primary factor behind the suspension is the limited scope for innovation within the existing global supply chain. Many AI smart glasses currently rely on standardised chipsets and camera sensors, making it difficult for individual brands to offer unique performance or imaging capabilities. Furthermore, display-based models continue to struggle with the technical balance of brightness, battery life, and heat management.

Industry experts suggest that the lack of a clear path to meaningful differentiation played a major role in this decision. At present, most smart glasses are restricted to basic functions such as voice interaction, photography, or real-time translation, which have yet to drive widespread daily adoption among consumers.

Strategic Shift Towards MR

Rather than exiting the wearable technology sector entirely, Vivo is expected to consolidate its resources towards Mixed Reality (MR) development. The company has already made significant strides in this field with the introduction of the Vivo Vision Discovery Edition MR headset, which is designed to function as an extension of smartphones and personal computers. Apple May Unveil Mixed Reality Headset, New 15-Inch MacBook Air and More at Worldwide Developers Conference on June 5.

This strategic pivot reflects a broader industry trend where manufacturers are weighing the high costs of research against the maturity of the market. Until technology for lightweight, all-day wearable glasses improves, many firms are choosing to focus on more robust MR platforms that offer richer computing experiences.

