New Delhi, October 22: Samsung has launched its latest wearable, the Galaxy XR headset to compete with the Apple Vision Pro. The Samsung Galaxy XR headset is the first device to operate on Google’s new Android XR platform. The Project Moohan XR headset is created through a collaboration between Samsung, Google, and Qualcomm Technologies. Samsung said, "Galaxy XR showcases the future of discovery, play and work, enabling users to enjoy natural, deeply immersive experiences, from daily tasks to bold new frontiers."

Samsung Galaxy XR headset offers natural interactions through voice, vision, and gestures. It comes with Gemini embedded, allowing users to access advanced AI features within the device. While playing XR-specialised games, users can interact with Gemini for real-time coaching, tips, and guidance to enhance the gameplay. Samsung Galaxy XR is launched at a price of USD 1,799.99. ChatGPT Atlas Download: Is OpenAI’s New AI-Powered Browser Available on iOS, Android and Windows? Know How To Download for macOS, Availability and Features.

Samsung Galaxy XR headset Specifications and Features

The Samsung Galaxy XR headset comes in a Silver Shadow colour and features a 4K Micro-OLED display. It is powered by the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 platform. The device unlocks a wide range of applications optimised for XR, including Google Maps, YouTube, Circle to Search, and Google Photos.

The Samsung Galaxy XR headset features an ergonomic design with soft-touch fabric. It comes with 16 GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and supports refresh rates of up to 90 Hz upon service request. The headset offers a field of view of 109 degrees horizontally and 100 degrees vertically and is equipped with two 2-way speakers and six microphones. Lava Shark 2 India Launch Imminent, Coming With 6.75-inch Display; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Galaxy XR camera supports 3D photo and video capture, featuring an 18 mm lens with F2.0 aperture and 6.5MP resolution. The Galaxy XR integrates Google AI Pro, YouTube TV, and YouTube Premium, and supports Iris recognition. Users can interact with the headset using hand gestures to select objects or by looking at menus to open them. The device provides approximately 2.5 hours of battery life per charge.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Samsung). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

