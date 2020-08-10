Vivo, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has launched a new entry-level handset named 'Vivo Y1s' in Cambodia. The device is priced at KHR 4,48,293 (approximately Rs 8,170) & comes in two shades - Aurora Blue and Olive Black. Main highlights of Vivo Y1s are a large-sized display, a massive battery & a decent processor. Vivo Y70 Smartphone's Prices & Specifications Leaked, Reportedly to Be Launched Soon.
In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 6.22-inch Halo Fullview LCD HD+ display with a resolution of 1520X720 pixels. For optics, the device comes equipped with a single 13MP rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture.
The handset comes powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset coupled with 2GB of RAM & 32GB of internal storage. At the front, there is a 5MP snapper for selfies & video calling. The mobile phone is fuelled by a 4,030mAh battery. The device does not support fast charging technology. The phone runs on Android 10 based FunTouch OS 10.5 operating system.
Additionally, the mobile device gets connectivity options such as dual 4G VoLTE, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, GPS, micro-USB 2.0, a 3.5mm audio headphone jack & Bluetooth 5.0. Vivo Y1s costs KHR 4,48,293 (approximately Rs 8,170) for 2GB & 32GB configuration.
