Mumbai, December 10: Vivo is planning to introduce two new smartphones in India with improved specifications, features, and design. As per reports, the Vivo V70 and Vivo T5x will be launched soon in India, as they are allegedly listed on the BIS certification site. This has led to anticipation among fans about the upcoming devices. Ahead of the launch, several key details have been leaked by a tipster.

The Vivo V70 will likely be the successor to the Vivo V60 model, and the Vivo T5x 5G will reportedly succeed the Vivo T4x. The leaker shared information about processor speed frequency; however, limited information is available about either device. Here's everything we have so far about the upcoming smartphones. Realme 16 Pro Series 5G Teased, Likely To Include Realme 16 Pro and Realme 16 Pro Plus Models; Check Leaked Specifications and Features Before Launch.

Vivo V70 Specifications Leaked

Vivo V70 (V2538) & Vivo T5x (V2545) listed on India's BIS 🇮🇳 Certification ! Vivo V70 : ✅ Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 ✅ 1.5K 120Hz flat OLED ✅ 50MP main + UW + 50MP 3x Telephoto 🤳 50MP ✅ ~6500mAh🔋90W⚡IP69 pic.twitter.com/JleT21nFiP — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) December 10, 2025

Vivo V70, Vivo T5x 5G BIS Certification

Vivo V70, Vivo T5x 5G Leaked Details So Far

The Vivo V70 is tipped to come with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and feature a 1.5K flat OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Other leaked details suggest it could come with a 50MP primary, an ultra-wide, and a 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The Vivo V70 may have a 6,500mAh battery supporting 90W wired charging and offer an IP69 rating for water and dust protection. Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition Price, Specifications and Features, Know What’s New in Nothing's Special Edition Smartphone.

No further details about the Vivo T5x 5G are available yet. However, the device may offer better specifications and features compared to the T4x 5G, which came with a 6.72-inch LCD display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It featured a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, 6,500mAh battery supporting 44W wired charging, and had 8GB RAM paired with 256GB storage. Further, the device had a 50MP dual camera setup. Vivo will soon announce a teaser confirming the design and other details.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gadget360), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

