New Delhi, June 24: Vivo has launched its latest smartphone, the Vivo T4 Lite 5G, today in India. The new smartphone comes with advanced specifications. It is powered by a MediaTek processor and includes a large battery. The Vivo T4 Lite 5G price is announced, and it comes in the entry-level smartphone segment in India.

The Vivo T4 Lite 5G is available in two colour options, which include Titanium Gold and Prism Blue. The smartphone features a slim design and it weighs around 202 gm. It comes with multiple variants and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Vivo T4 Lite 5G Specifications and Features

The Vivo T4 Lite 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset. It features a 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1600 × 720. The display of the smartphone also supports up to 1,000 nits brightness in High Brightness Mode. The device comes in three RAM and storage variants, which include 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB. Additionally, the storage can be expandable up to 2TB using a microSD card.

The Vivo T4 Lite 5G comes with a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP AI main camera along with a 2MP bokeh camera. The smartphone offers a 5MP front camera. The device supports Bluetooth 5.4 and it is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery, which supports 15W charging capability. Vivo T4 Lite 5G runs on FuntouchOS based on Android 15 and will offer two years of OS updates and three years of security updates.

Vivo T4 Lite 5G Price and Sale Details

The Vivo T4 Lite 5G comes in three storage variants, and the price starts at INR 13,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant, INR 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, and INR 18,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option. However, with launch discounts and bank offers, the Vivo T4 Lite 5G price drops to INR 9,499, INR 10,499, and INR 12,499, respectively. The Vivo T4 Lite 5G will go on sale from July 2 and will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

