New Delhi, June 24: Nothing is preparing to launch its upcoming flagship smartphone, the Nothing Phone (3), on July 1, 2025, across India and global markets. The company has already teased that the smartphone is “Designed in London. Made in India.” Nothing Phone 3 is said to arrive with a new design and upgraded features.

While official details are still limited, the Phone 3 is expected to come with the latest specifications. The Nothing Phone (3) will run on a Snapdragon chipset. The smartphone will include a key highlight as a new “Glyph Matrix” setup on the back panel, replacing the earlier Glyph Interface. While the exact price details will be revealed at the launch event, reports suggest that the Nothing Phone 3 price range could be around INR 55,000 to INR 60,000 in India. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Samsung Electronics Likely To Unveil Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Fold 7 and More Devices; Know What To Expect on July 9.

Nothing Phone 3 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Phone (3) will be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. There are rumours that it may come with 12GB of RAM and have an internal storage capacity of up to 512GB. The Nothing Phone 3 is anticipated to have a 6.7-inch OLED display, and it is also expected to come with a resolution of 1.5K and may support a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is likely to come with a triple camera setup. As per reports, the camera module is expected to feature a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens that is said to offer 3x optical zoom. It is also expected to have a 50MP front camera. OPPO Reno 14 Series New Teaser Reveals ‘Glowing Pearl White Design’ With Ultra-Thin Screen Bezels; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Starting Price Ahead of Launch.

As per reports, the Nothing Phone 3 is expected to come with AI-driven features, like Circle to Search and Smart Drawer. It might also provide voice transcription capabilities and may support NFC and eSIM technology. The device is anticipated to be equipped with a 5,150mAh battery that will likely support 100W fast charging.

