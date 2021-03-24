Vivo V20 Prices in India have been slashed by Rs 2,000. The handset is now listed on Amazon India at Rs 22,990 for the 8GB + 128GB model whereas the 8GB + 256GB costs Rs 25,990. The phone was launched in the country from Rs 24,990 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 27,990 for the 8GB + 256GB variant in October 2020. Vivo V20 Bags More Than 1 Lakh Pre-Bookings in Just 6 Days in India: Report.

The Vivo V20 features a 6.44-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

For optics, the device comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main camera, an 8MP super wide-angle lens and a 2MP monochrome sensor. At the front, there is a 44MP selfie shooter.

The phone comes packed with a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The smartphone runs on the Android 11 based FunTouch OS11 operating system. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB Type-C port and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

