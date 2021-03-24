Vivo V20 Prices in India have been slashed by Rs 2,000. The handset is now listed on Amazon India at Rs 22,990 for the 8GB + 128GB model whereas the 8GB + 256GB costs Rs 25,990. The phone was launched in the country from Rs 24,990 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 27,990 for the 8GB + 256GB variant in October 2020. Vivo V20 Bags More Than 1 Lakh Pre-Bookings in Just 6 Days in India: Report.

Vivo V20 (2021) (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

The Vivo V20 features a 6.44-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The trendsetting #vivoV20 is now available to own at never-seen-before prices. To add to your delight you can also win cashback worth Rs.2000 when you shop with @HDFC_Bank. pic.twitter.com/RtMTyCWPIi — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) March 23, 2021

For optics, the device comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main camera, an 8MP super wide-angle lens and a 2MP monochrome sensor. At the front, there is a 44MP selfie shooter.

The phone comes packed with a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The smartphone runs on the Android 11 based FunTouch OS11 operating system. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB Type-C port and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

