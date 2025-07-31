Mumbai, July 31: Vivo T4R 5G, a new mid-range smartphone, has been launched in India by Vivo. Besides having a slim design and attractive colour options, the new Vivo T4R 5G has various unique specifications and features. It boasts a large battery, MediaTek Dimensity processor, the latest Android operating system, three configurations based on RAM and internal storage and an efficient camera setup on the rear and front.

Vivo T4R 5G is launched in two colourways: Twilight Blue and Arctic White. It has a dual-camera setup on the rear and a high-quality selfie camera. The T4R offers 4K video recording, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6 (dual-band Wi-Fi), a USB 2.0 port, and many other features. The smartphone has an IP68+IP69 water and dust resistance rating. Moto G86 Power 5G Price, Sale Date, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About New Motorola G Series Smartphone Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC.

Vivo T4R 5G Price in India, Sale Date

Vivo T4R 5G price in India starts at INR 23,499, INR 24,999 and INR 26,999 for 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB. Additionally, Vivo announced an INR 4,000 special discount on the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and an INR 3,500 discount on the 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants, bringing down the effective pricing to INR 19,499, INR 21,499 and INR 23,999.

The customers can also get INR 2,000 off via a bank offer or additional exchange. This will make the final Vivo T4R price INR 17,499, INR 19,499 and INR 21,499, respectively. The customers can benefit from no-cost EMI for 3 to 6 months. The Vivo T4R 5G sale will begin in India on August 5, 2025, at 12 PM.

Vivo T4R 5G Specifications and Features

Vivo T4R 5G comes with the latest 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 mobile processor paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. The smartphone has a 50MP Sony OIS camera, a 2MP bokeh camera and a 32MP selfie shooter. It offers 4K video recording with its front and rear camera setup. Vivo T4R 5G boasts a 5,700mAh battery that supports 44W fast-charging. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Date Revealed, Here’s Everything To Know About Newly Launched Redmi Smartphone in India With Dimensity 7025 SoC.

The quad-curved smartphone has a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with 1,800 nits of peak brightness and 1,300 HBM (High Brightness Mode). It supports a 120Hz refresh rate, SGS Low Blue Light certification, HDR10+ support, and a 2,392x1,080 pixel resolution. Vivo T4R 5G runs on Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 system. It supports two nano SIMs and has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

