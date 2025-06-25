Beijing, June 25: The Vivo X Fold 5 foldable phone is launched in China with a book-style design and a large 8.03-inch main inner display. The highly anticipated Vivo X Fold 5 (vivo X Fold 5) foldable phone comes with the same design as the Vivo X Fold 4 model. The new foldable smartphone from Vivo offers various other unique specifications and features like a large cover display with higher brightness and a sleek design.

Vivo X Fold 5 is launched in China in the following colour variants - White (Quingsong), Black (Titanium) and Green (Baibai). The smartphone has a premium design, which is accentuated by these colours. The Chinese smartphone maker Vivo claimed that the X Fold 5 met IPX8+IPX9+IPX9+ and IP5X ratings for water and dust resistance. It weighs 217 grams and has a 9.2mm thickness. Google Pixel 10 Series: Pixel 10 Pro Fold Price and Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch; Know What To Expect.

Vivo X Fold 5 Price in China and Availability

Vivo X Fold 5 foldable phone is launched in China at starting price of CNY 6,999 (around INR 84,000) for 12GB+256GB variant, CNY 7,999 (around INR 96,000) for 12GB+512GB variant, CNY 8,499 (around INR 1,02,000) for 16GB+512GB variant and the top variant with 16GB RAM and 1TB internal storage is priced at CNY 9,499 (around INR 1,14,000). Vivo X Fold 5 sale in China will begin on July 2, 2025. It will be available to purchase via e-store and select e-commerce websites in the country.

Vivo X Fold 5 Specifications and Features

Vivo X Fold 5 foldable phone has an 8.03-inch 8T LTPO main display supporting a 120Hz refresh rate. Outside, the smartphone gets a 6.83-inch 120Hz 8T LTPO display. Both displays offer peak brightness of 4,500 nits, high-frequency PWM dimming rate and TUV Rheinland global eye protection 3.0 certification. Vivo X Fold 5 comes with UFS 4.1 storage and LPDDR5X RAM. OnePlus Nord 5 To Feature 50MP Sony LYT-700 Camera With OIS and Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, Launch Set on July 8, 2025; Check Expected Price Range, Other Specifications and Features.

Vivo X Fold 5 features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, capable of delivering flagship-level performance and can score up to 2 million on AnTuTu benchmarks. The new Vivo foldable phone comes with a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP 3x periscope telephoto camera. On the front, the Vivo X Fold 5 foldable phone sports a 20MP selfie camera. The new Vivo X Fold 5 packs a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast-charging support and 40W wireless fast-charging.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2025 06:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).