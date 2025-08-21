Mumbai, August 21: Vivo T4 Pro 5G launch date has been confirmed for August 26, 2025. The upcoming Vivo T series smartphone will come with a dual-camera setup on the rear with flash and an elegant design. A standard variant of the Vivo T4 5G was launched in India in April 2025 at a starting price of INR 21,999. However, the Vivo T4 Pro 5G variant will offer better specifications and features. It is also rumoured to have a flagship-level periscope zoom capability.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G will have a design that is different from the standard variant, which has a round-shaped camera module. Also, it will be launched in the INR 25,000 to INR 30,000 price range in India. It will be available on Flipkart, the official Vivo website and retail stores. Google Pixel 10 Pro Price, Specifications and Features, Know All About Pixel 10 Pro Variant Launched Alongside Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G is expected to house a 6,500mAh battery, likely with fast-charging support. It is also expected to come with a Sony IMX882 telephoto sensor to offer enhanced results to the users. Despite having such a large battery, the device is expected to maintain its thickness to 7.53mm. According to leaked information, the upcoming Vivo T4 Pro 5G may boast a 6.77-inch 120Hz quad-curved AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. Realme P4 Pro 5G, Realme P4 5G Sale Dates, Prices, Specifications and Features, Check All Key Details of Newly Launched Realme P4 Series 5G in India.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G will likely be powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 and offer a 50MP primary camera with OIS support, a 50MP telephoto camera with OIS and 3x optical zoom capability and an 8MP ultrawide camera. The battery will reportedly support up to 90W fast-charging speed. A tipster claimed that the Vivo T4 Pro 5G was basically the Vivo V60 minus the ZEISS camera integration. More details about the Vivo T4 Pro 5G will be revealed soon by the company ahead of its launch, such as colour options, camera, processor and others.

