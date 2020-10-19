New Delhi, Oct 19: Vivo on Monday announced that its recently launched smartphone Vivo V20 received more than 1 lakh pre-bookings in just six days in the country. The Vivo V20 is available in three colour options - midnight jazz, sunset melody as well as moonlight sonata -- at Rs 24,990 for the 8GB+128GB and Rs 27,990 for the 8GB+256GB variant. Vivo V20 With 44MP Selfie Camera & Snapdragon 720G SoC Launched; Priced in India at Rs 24,990.

"We are delighted to witness this record-breaking response to our latest flagship in the V series. It is a testimony to our relentless focus on customer-centric approach and commitment towards making our phones resonate with the evolving needs of consumers," Nipun Marya, Director-Brand Strategy, vivo India, said in a statement.

Vivo V20 Launched in India (Photo Credits: Vivo India)

The phone houses 44MP eye-auto focus selfie camera with a host of additional features -- Art Portrait videos, Slo-Mo Selfie Video, 4K Selfie Video, and Super Night Selfie 2.0 with Aura Screen light -- that enhance selfie quality.

On the rear panel, the phone includes a 64MP primary sensor clubbed with 8MP super wide-angle camera and 2MP mono camera. The main rear camera comes bundled with super macro, super wide angle, super night mode, motion autofocus and night filters. The Vivo V20 comes packed with a big 6.44-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with screen resolution of 2400x1800p, 20:9 aspect ratio, and HDR10 support.

The smartphone is powered by an 8nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage (expandable till 1TB). The smartphone houses a 4000mAh battery with a 33W FlashCharge inside the box. In addition, the phone runs on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11 software.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2020 02:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).